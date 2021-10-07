Company: Subway

Website: www.subway.com/en-us

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Subway has announced the return of its customers' favorite fall dessert, its Caramel Apple Cookies.

Caramel Apple Cookies are back on the menu for a limited time. The fan-favorite features chunks of apples blended in a buttery dough mixed with caramel chips and salted caramel crunch, topped with caramel icing drizzle—making this ultimate fall dessert ready to indulge any sweet tooth!

As part of the brand’s Eat Fresh Refresh, which began in July 2021 and continues to elevate the entire guest experience, Subway is packing a punch this season and is continuing to deliver even more craveable flavors.



