Company: Brownie Brittle, LLC

Website: browniebrittle.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: The original thin sweet snack, Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, is spicing things up this season with the return of two fall favorites: Blondie Pumpkin Spice and Blondie Caramel Apple. These cozy limited-editions will be available nationwide from September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 at retailers nationwide and on BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon.

Just in time for the change of season, these classic fall flavors are sure to give you all the fall feels without a visit to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard. Cozy up on the couch with a cup of tea, coffee, or a spiked cider and dig in to these limited-edition treats:

Blondie Pumpkin Spice (5 oz. bag): Some call Pumpkin Spice basic, but this Blondie is anything but! A crisp brown sugar base with rich cream cheese chips and a sprinkle of cinnamon create the perfect go-to snack for the season. Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle Blondie Pumpkin Spice is light, thin, crispy and only 130 calories per serving.

Blondie Caramel Apple (5 oz. bag): Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle Blondie Caramel Apple is a new take on a classic treat. Combining the delicious flavors of a caramel apple, packed into a thin, light and crispy brown sugar based treat. Only 130 calories per serving, it’s the perfect indulgence without the guilt.

“As autumn approaches, seasonal flavors are once again on everyone's minds,” said Ashley Dawkins, VP of marketing at Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle. “We are thrilled to bring back these highly anticipated limited-edition fall flavor offerings Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle Blondie Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple have become staples for many, along with cozy sweaters and leaf-peeping!”

Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle Blondie Pumpkin Spice and Blondie Caramel Apple will be available nationwide from September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 at retailers nationwide and on BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon. The SRP is $3.99 (5 oz. bag).



