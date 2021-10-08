Company: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn

Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.50-$22.50

Product Snapshot: This year's holiday offerings from Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn will be available on its website beginning November 1, 2021.

Its beautiful mid-century holiday tins are a great way to share holiday cheer. Available in Reindeer Crunch, Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan, and Butter Almond Toffee, each contains 6.5 cups of gourmet popcorn. SRP: $22.50 each.

Holiday market bags are available in four flavors: Chocolate Peppermint, new Butter Almond Toffee, Gingerbread, and Reindeer Crunch. The packaging for the market bags is also brand-new for 2021. SRP: $11.50 each.



