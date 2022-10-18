SkinnyPop is bringing back its Holiday Variety Snack Pack this year. The variety pack includes three flavors: Snickerdoodle, Gingerbread Cookie, and White Chocolate Peppermint. The pack includes six Snickerdoodle snack bags, five Gingerbread Cookie bags, and five White Chocolate Peppermint bags, for a total of 16 single-serve bags, and will retail for $9.98.

The limited-edition offering will be available exclusively at Sam’s Club in-store and online in single-serve bags (0.8-oz.) through December. It is also available at SamsClub.com. As with all SkinnyPop products, the popcorn is non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, preservative-free, peanut- and tree nut-free, and made without any artificial ingredients.