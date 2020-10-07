Company: Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn

Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.50-$22.50

Product Snapshot: From Pimento Cheese to Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan, Poppy serves up gourmet popcorn in delightful and surprising flavors. Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Poppy is committed to sourcing their high-quality, simple, natural ingredients (including non-GMO corn) from as close to home as possible. Poppy even offers several vegan and gluten-free options.

Poppy has just announced this year’s holiday collection, available now, including a brand-new flavor:

BRAND NEW: Butter Almond Toffee - Decadent toffee popcorn made with real butter and fresh, caramelized almonds. Sometimes simple is better, and this flavor is the best. (GF)

Reindeer Crunch - Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn with caramelized walnuts, pecans and cashews, all drizzled with French Broad Chocolate craft dark chocolate. (GF)

Chocolate Peppermint - Lightly flavored peppermint popcorn drizzled with French Broad Chocolate craft dark and white chocolate, then sprinkled with all-natural crushed peppermint candies for the ultimate holiday treat. (GF)

Gingerbread - Molasses-candied popcorn drizzled with French Broad Chocolate craft white chocolate then sprinkled with sliced almonds and chunks of local molasses cookies. (Contains gluten)

Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan - Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn made with Troy & Sons whiskey and caramelized southern pecans. (GF)

You could even skip the gift wrap this year and choose Poppy’s gorgeous Market Bags or beautiful limited edition Mid-Century Holiday Cylinders:

Mid-Century Holiday Cylinders are available in Reindeer Crunch, Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan, and Butter Almond Toffee. (MSRP $22.50)

Holiday Market Bags are available in Reindeer Crunch, Chocolate Peppermint Bark, and Gingerbread. Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan and Salted Caramel are also available in festive market bags. (MSRP $11.50)