A sports nutritionist and a chef-cyclist sit down to dinner—it’s not the beginning of a joke, it’s how Split Nutrition was born. After spending a year developing a high-quality product free of preservatives and additives, Split Nutrition was ready to hit retail shelves in late 2018.

Designed as a delicious, wholesome alternative to on-the-go energy products, Split’s patented packs contain pure nut butter and fresh fruit preserves for a portable PB&J.

Split’s Sales Director Bruce Weyman is an industry veteran, and his early plan was to launch regionally in Southern California and steadily build a case for future expansion. But to his delight, Split Nutrition was signed nationally to Whole Foods in a matter of months. With this overnight growth, it became clear that keeping track of distribution and sales couldn’t be done by manually pulling vendor reports: he needed a serious solution. As Bruce says, “If you don’t have the data, you’re just going off of experience and feel. You don’t build a $50-100 million company that way.” So he turned to Crisp.





Crisp helps Split Nutrition find meaningful data

Now managing product placement at over 3,000 stores nationwide, Weyman relies on Crisp dashboards to monitor high-level trends and prioritize areas that need his attention. “Crisp is one of the first things I open up on the computer each morning,” he says. “It’s our mission control.” He uses Crisp’s dashboards to evaluate trade spend, drilling down to the DC level to see how each product is moving as a result of marketing efforts. Quickly getting to the details is especially important when top-line sales numbers are growing and spiking as new stores and DCs come online.

As a retail pro, Weyman also keeps an eye on one all-important metric: velocity. For each retailer or distributor, Bruce needs to know the region, store, and product combinations that drive their business forward. From there, his team can ensure they hit velocity targets to exceed buyer requirements and retain stores. By finding signals in the noise, Weyman says Crisp has helped Split thrive in the big leagues: “There’s so much data available, but the key is to find what’s meaningful. I have a lot more useful information at my fingertips than other brands.”

Results:

Evaluated lift and ROI from trade spend

Maintained velocity targets to retain stores

Kept teams lean and maximized broker success

Found a cost-effective way to build a data-driven company

About Split Nutrition:

Split Nutrition is an innovative, first-of-its-kind nut butter and jam-pack aimed at changing how we view nutrition on the go. The plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free packets of pure nut butter and fruit spreads allow kids and adults to fuel themselves with real food and no preservatives. Learn more at www.splitnutrition.com.



