The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE)—commonly known as the Baking Expo, and the Western Hemisphere’s largest baking industry event—has opened 2022 booth space selection to all companies serving the grain-based food industry. Following advanced space sales only available to sponsoring association member companies and 2019 exhibitors, the show floor is 80 percent sold and the remaining space is anticipated to fill quickly.

This comes after a record-setting 2019 event, where the exhibit hall sold out completely, despite a 10 percent increase in show floor space. Nearly 1,000 exhibitors (including 237 new to IBIE) and 7 million pounds of technology, equipment and supplies were displayed across 430,850 net square feet. As a result, the event earned awards from Trade Show Executive magazine as one of the United States Gold 100 and weighed in at #26 on the Trade Show News Network’s Top 100 list.

The triennial event provides a forum for manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their solutions to thousands of baking professionals from around the world, debut their innovations and form meaningful connections across all segments of the grain-based foods industry. The 2022 event will be the first time this global audience has come together since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our industry has faced many new challenges since the last Baking Expo, including supply chain issues and ingredient shortages related to the coronavirus crisis. We’re hearing from attendees, suppliers and manufacturers who are ready to reconnect, to share how they’ve navigated common issues and to get back to doing businesses in person. There is a real need for collaboration and problem solving that can only be accomplished face to face. We’re excited to provide an opportunity for our community to engage in that discovery and relationship building after such a transformative time,” said Dennis Gunnell, IBIE chair. “IBIE 2022 will be the first large-scale baking event held in person since 2019—and it will be an invaluable, unique experience that covers the current products and trends of our industry, as well as a chance to reunite and celebrate our successes.”

Manufacturers and suppliers interested in being part of IBIE 2022 can take advantage of all-inclusive pricing, which consists of complimentary lead retrieval, unlimited material handling and new options to ship booth materials either to the advance warehouse or to the show site directly. The bundled pricing package was brought back due to its popularity with 2019 exhibitors and allows for convenient, surprise-free budgeting.

IBIE will be held Sept. 18–21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more about exhibiting, contact Exhibits@BakingExpo.com. Interested parties can then access the online exhibit application and contract, submit a deposit and select booth choices. Exhibit space is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.



