Company: Trü Frü

Website: https://trufru.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.49

Product Snapshot: Trü Frü is changing the way America snacks, one satisfied craving at a time, with the launch of its new Piña Colada, White Chocolate, and Coconut Covered Pineapple snack. Bringing you the comfort of sitting on a beach resort to your home with this new tropical flavor. At only 70 calories per serving this poppable, better-for-you, hyper-chilled pineapple snack will instantly transport you to your favorite beachside paradise. Now is your chance to have a Piña Colada with no guilt.

Trü Frü Piña Colada broke all the indulgent better for you snack rules. It starts with a perfect slice of pineapple fully ripened, then immersed in a premium blend of white chocolate and roasted coconut before hyper-chilling it in a chamber of frozen freshness. Its proprietary Trü Frü Hyper-Chilled process locks in nature’s vine ripened fruit indulgence.

“Trü Frü will only ever be as good as the fruit at the center of it all. We travel the globe for this. For Piña Colada our star is the best Costa Rican Pineapple, picked at the peak of ripeness. After that it is all about the pairing. Pairing matters. We want the chocolate to complement the fruit, never dominating. With Piña Colada we had tried dark chocolate but it didn’t come across really clean until one of our fans suggested a white chocolate and coconut pairing. Once we were able to solve the layering and mixing of that pairing with the juicy slice of pineapple we were golden,” said Taz Murray, co-founder of Trü Frü.

This award-winning indulgence will be dropping exclusively at Target stores nationwide in the frozen dessert aisle. Stop at your nearest Target to grab your new favorite tropical fruit snack to relive the summer, beachside days in the comfort of your home.



