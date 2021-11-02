Company: Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc.

Website: www.squidink.com

Technology Snapshot: Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of coding and marking systems for product identification and traceability, has introduced the JetStream Sonic CIJ printing system designed to print superior quality small characters on a variety of substrates: porous, non-porous, smooth, textured, curved, concave, and more. Printing up to 5 lines of text, the JetStream Sonic offers a reliable yet cost-effective solution for virtually any small character, primary product coding application.

The JetStream Sonic CIJ printer operates at 94kHz vs. the current JetStream at 76.8kHz. The higher the kHz operating frequency, the more droplets available each second of print: 94,000 (JetStream Sonic) vs. 76,800 (JetStream). The increased droplet availability translates to an almost 20 percent higher print speed capability compared to the standard Jetstream CIJ printer. In addition, the higher operating wavelength also allows the JetStream Sonic to produce a smaller droplet size.

JetStream Sonic offers users the latest in today’s technology. The system’s simple to use 10.1” color touchscreen interface features a number of options to help users make their mark on a variety of products while streamlining their coding operation. JetStream Sonic’s intuitive software allows users to print database messages straight from a USB drive, allowing users to print messages with variable database information. Users also can select up to 16 quick-load messages for lines that require quick message changeover. For messages with graphic elements, JetStream Sonic’s onboard software lets users make changes to graphics by utilizing the systems onboard graphic editor. With JetStream Sonic’s intelligent system software, you can print what you want when you want it.

Operating costs are minimized with low solvent consumption. In addition, the JetStream Sonic utilizes ink and make-up manufactured directly by Squid Ink, eliminating the layered costs incurred by most competitive CIJ manufacturers who don’t make their own inks. JetStream Sonic’s self-cleaning printhead with CleanJet maintenance routine allows quick and easy automatic start-up and shutdown. A simple press of a button commands the printer to go through a start-up cycle or flush the system for shutdown. When routine maintenance is required, components can be swapped out within minutes eliminating the need to purchase expensive filter and pump assemblies or schedule costly service calls.

The JetStream CIJ printing system is available now through Squid Ink’s worldwide network of authorized distributors. Sales inquiries should be directed to Joshua Nelson, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., 7041 Boone Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428, 1-800-877-5658, jnelson@squidink.com.