Company: Engage Technologies Corp.

Website: www.squidink.com

Technology Snapshot: Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc. has introduced the CoPilot Max 512i Turbo printing system designed to print superior quality hi-resolution characters on porous or non-porous surfaces.

CoPilot Max 512i Turbo utilizes the same active ink system found in Squid Ink’s CoPilot and CoPilot Max printing systems. The revolutionary design allows users to tilt or rotate the printhead in any direction without making height adjustments to the ink supply. In addition, the system prints hi-resolution characters, razor-sharp text, scannable bar codes, and logos at up to 180 DPI vertical resolution at up to 480 ft./min., offering the fastest print speeds in Squid Ink’s CoPilot family. The CoPilot Max 512i Turbo also features a large 500ml snap-in cartridge, allowing users the ability to swap ink cartridges in a matter of seconds.

The CoPilot Max 512i Turbo is available as an oil-based system for printing on porous substrates like uncoated corrugate or as a solvent-based system for printing on a variety of non-porous substrates. For applications that require immediate dry times on non-porous surfaces, the CoPilot Max 512i Turbo also can run UV LED curable inks. With up to 2.8” of print height per printhead, print speeds up to 480 ft./min., and the ability to run up to 2 printheads from one controller, the CoPilot Max 512i Turbo provides a cost-effective solution for making a mark on a wide variety of products and substrates.

The CoPilot Max 512i Turbo features a 4.3” full-color touchscreen that allows users to access the system’s internal messages and print functions. Messages are created and edited on Squid Ink’s easy-to-use Orion PC Software and transferred via USB, Ethernet, wireless, or optional Windows tablet. The tablet is ideal for users who want message creation and editing functionality on the production floor.

The CoPilot Max 512i Turbo controller features increased processing power to print the messages users want when they want to print them. In addition, faster GUI response time and near-immediate message rendering times allow the Max 512i to keep up with the demands of your fast-paced manufacturing environment.

The CoPilot Max 512i Turbo printing system is available now through Squid Ink’s worldwide network of authorized distributors. Sales inquiries should be directed to Joshua Nelson, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., 7041 Boone Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. He can be reached at 1-800-877-5658 and jnelson@squidink.com.



