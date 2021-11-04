Company: Ferrara

Website: www.keebler.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: In anticipation of one of the most magical times of the year, the Keebler Elves have crafted new limited-edition Fudge Stripes cookies that feature the distinctive flavor of the holiday season: Gingerbread.

Using the same iconic flavor found in gingerbread houses, these special-edition cookies combine scrumptious vanilla fudge and freshly baked gingerbread—perfect for spicing up holiday gatherings and sharing with friends and family.

"The smell and taste of gingerbread instantly evokes memories of the holiday season, and our new Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies expand the Keebler portfolio with a delicious flavor option for small gatherings, baking or simply enjoying on their own," said Kristin Flood, senior brand manager, seasonal cookies at Ferrara. "We're excited to start the most wonderful time of the year with a limited-edition offering that joins our Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies family."

The Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies are now available at grocery and retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 9.7 oz pack. They join the Keebler portfolio fans know and love, which includes Fudge Stripes, Sandie, Coconut Dreams, and Chips Deluxe.



