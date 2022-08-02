Company: Ferrara

Website: www.keebler.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.19-$4.57

Product Snapshot: Keebler and Mario Kart are partnering to release Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies.

The limited-edition cookie is a take on Keebler's Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond flavored shortbread, topped with a marshmallow flavored fudge drizzle for a Rocky Road taste. The cookies also feature designs that mimic the Super Star and Lightning power-up shapes from Mario Kart.

"For decades, both Keebler and Nintendo have been at the center of countless family memories. And, through the Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road cookies, we're hoping to 'power up' the Elfin magic that happens when families come together," said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler.

The Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies are available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com starting mid-August, and available nationwide by mid-September for a suggested retail price of $3.19 to $4.57 per 9.7-oz. pack.

In addition, Keebler is offering fans a chance to win an exclusive mobile video game party experience from GameTruck, to come to their neighborhood. This grand prize will feature a GameTruck party for up to 20 guests.

Here's how fans can enter:

Buy participating limited edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies by November 1, 2022

Upload an image of the receipt by November 1, 2022 to KeeblerGamingSweeps.com

Get 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, redeemable on my.Nintendo.com, plus a chance to win a mobile video game party from GameTruck.

For official sweepstakes rules and restrictions, visit KeeblerGamingSweeps.com.