Company: Daimler Trucks North America

Website: https://daimler-trucksnorthamerica.com

Equipment Snapshot: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) has launched the MT50e, its all-electric Class 5 walk-in van that meets the rigorous demands of last-mile delivery without sacrificing power or performance.

Serving as the latest addition to Daimler Trucks North America LLC’s (DTNA) overall electric vehicle portfolio, which includes the Freightliner branded battery-electric eCascadia and eM2, as well as Thomas Built Buses’ Jouley school bus, the MT50e provides a clean energy solution for last-mile deliveries and acts as a complement to the existing Class 8 and Class 5 offerings. This aligns with DTNA’s goal to exclusively offer carbon-neutral products by 2039.

The MT50e comes at a critical moment for the transportation industry as many fleets and operators look for alternatives to traditional fuel sources. Rising ecommerce sales act as a driving force behind the acceleration of the last-mile delivery industry, fueling the need for more efficient solutions. The MT50e’s range of 170 miles on a single charge and gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 19,000 pounds provide a comparable product to the existing MT products from FCCC. The MT50e is designed and built to the same body dimensions as the gas and diesel MT, which allows existing bodies to be utilized with little change and easy integration into existing fleets.

The MT50e is optimized for driver safety and ease of operation through its standard OptiView, a fully integrated all-digital gauge display, and DriveTech driver controls. DriveTech puts every command in one easy-to-reach location, while OptiView provides real-time efficiency feedback and state-of-the-art tools like 360-degree cameras and clear navigation.

“The MT50e is an innovative, problem-solving product that is the result of collaboration between FCCC and Daimler Trucks North America — and it is the new industry standard in a practical, powerful all-electric delivery vehicle,” said FCCC president and CEO Jeff Sather. “Our customers demand innovative products that are not only safe and reliable, but also clean. Our electric walk-in van helps our customers and company to have a positive impact on business, communities and the environment.

The MT50e is 50-state EPA and CARB certified. Additional features and highlights of the MT50e include engine power of up to 226 kWh=303 HP, a full battery charge in three hours, and a single-piece steel frame maximizing heavy-duty load capacity. To improve driver comfort and safety, the MT50e features a 50-degree wheel cut for tighter turn radius and maneuverability, 4-wheel hydraulic disc brakes and nationwide access to the Detroit eFill charging network.

Detroit eFill chargers, a full line of commercial vehicle charging stations, are extensively tested and versatile enough to charge a wide range of electric vehicles from other brands. Launched in May of 2021, Detroit eFill chargers provide a scalable solution to enable anyone to benefit from quality and reliability.

FCCC expects to begin delivering production units of the MT50e in the coming weeks. For more information on the MT50e, visit electricwalkinvan.com.



