Company: Quinn

Website: www.quinnsnacks.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Quinn, a natural foods snack company known for reimagining classic snacks, has announced the availability of its new ‘Family-Size’ bags of Creamy Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets online on Costco.com. In response to countless consumer requests for larger product bags, and just in time for the Holidays, Quinn will launch the first-ever ‘Family-Size’ 11oz bags of their popular gluten-free, NON-GMO Project Verified, corn-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly Creamy Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets.

“This new partnership with Costco will not only make Quinn products more accessible to those looking for healthy snacks for their families, but it will also allow Peanut Butter Pretzel lovers to stock up on a favorite nostalgic snack, which is naturally gluten-free and made with cleaner ingredients,” said Kristy Lewis, Quinn founder and CEO.

Quinn’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets in the new 11-oz. bags are available now on Costco.com and Amazon.



