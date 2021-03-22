Company: Quinn

Website: www.quinnsnacks.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49

Product Snapshot: Quinn is at it again with another first in the snack aisle, Maple Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets. This mindful snack is Non-GMO Project Verified, corn-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and vegan friendly. A highlight of the nuggets' ingredients is whole grain sorghum, an ancient whole grain that is naturally gluten-free and better for the environment due to its drought tolerant properties. These perfectly sweet maple almond butter nuggets are now available nationwide in Whole Foods. As with all Quinn products, they are made with only with real ingredients.

Other nugget flavors are Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets and Dark Chocolate’y Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, also naturally gluten-free.

