Company: Yaskawa Motoman

Website: www.motoman.com

Technology Snapshot: Expanding Smart Pendant capability for handling tasks, the easy-to-use Smart Pattern extension enables quick development of jobs for repetitive handling tasks. Ideal for common tasks like stacking, unstacking, case packing, machine loading, and unloading, this intuitive interface provides guided prompts for single part, grid (2D array), 3D grid (3D array), and stack patterns.

Prompts are provided to create two types of jobs. Pattern jobs define a specific pattern and robot movement for handling each part in the pattern. Supervisor jobs define which patterns should be used to pick and place parts, as well as the overall flow of the system, including basic I/O signals.

Easily customizable, job editing is available to accommodate specific system requirements. A wide variety of grippers and end-of-arm tooling can be used.

Compatible with the YRC1000 and YRC1000micro controllers, Smart Pattern is available as a complimentary download for use with HC-series and GP-series robots.

Smart Pendant V2.0.4 or newer required.



