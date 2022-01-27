Company: Hostess Brands

Website: voortman.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Voortman is rolling out two new sugar-free cookie varieties, Vanilla Shortbread and Iced Oatmeal, in a smaller, poppable size that give consumers a tasty new way to snack when they’re craving something sweet. The new treats will be available beginning in early February at retailers nationwide.

“Our new Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies tap into a growing desire among consumers for great-tasting, bite-sized snacks that help them achieve balance between health and indulgence,” said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman. “Offered in fan-favorite flavors with zero grams of sugar and no artificial flavors or colors, consumers can feel good about enjoying the new poppable Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies. The new items also make it easy for people to share the cookies anytime and anywhere.”

Both varieties of the Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies come in a 5-ounce multi-serve resealable pouch, ideal for sharing or eating on the go, at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies are a permanent addition to the brand’s portfolio, which includes more than 80 varieties of cookies and wafers. To find a retailer carrying the new cookies, visit the store locator at Voortman.com/where-to-buy.



