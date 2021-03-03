Company: Pretzel Pete, Inc.

Website: https://pretzelpete.com/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $0.99-$1.49 (1-oz. bags), $3.99-$4.99 (7-oz. bags)

Product Snapshot: Pretzel Pete, Inc. has announced two new additions to its lineup of gourmet pretzel snacks, including Gluten-Free Salted Mini Twists Pretzels, and Gluten-Free Sour Cream Chive-seasoned Mini Twist Pretzels.

Pretzel Pete’s president & founder, Karl Brown, says “The inspiration for these additions to our product line came from my daughter, Audrey, who has suffered with celiac disease since she was a young teenager. Obviously, gluten-free pretzels have been around for years, but Audrey never found the taste satisfying. The crispy texture and surprising flavor profile in our items proved to be major difference makers with Audrey and our test group. Also, the Sour Cream Chive offers a sophisticated and rich flavor option normally lacking on the gluten free-shelf.”

These items have been launched on the company website, www.pretzelpete.com, and on Amazon, as well as in select retailers. Both flavors are available in 7-oz. bags as well as convenient 1-oz. single portion packs.