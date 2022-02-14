Company: Carl Brandt, Inc.

Website: www.carlbrandt.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99-$13.99

Product Snapshot: Carl Brandt, Inc. is proud to announce that Kambly Swiss Biscuits will be introducing four new items in the U.S. for 2022: Matterhorn Swiss Biscuits, Chocolate Bretzeli Swiss Biscuits, Bretzeli Tin Gold, and the Primavera Gift Box.

The Matterhorn Swiss Biscuits will retail for $5.99, the Chocolate Bretzeli Swiss Biscuits will retail for $5.99 as well, the Bretzli Tin Gold will retail for $24.99, and the Primavera Gift Box will retail for $11.99 to $13.99.

Kambly’s line of indulgent Swiss biscuits are made with the finest all natural, clean-label ingredients and best efforts for a sustainable world.

Fresh butter and eggs from the Emmental Valley and flour from the village mill give Switzerland's most popular branded biscuit its incomparable taste.

Kambly is dedicated to all those who appreciate the difference between the best and simply good.