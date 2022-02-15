Company: Loacker

Website: www.loackerusa.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Global confections brand Loacker has announced its attendance at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West trade show, March 9th–11, 2022. Loacker will be located at Booth # N1807 – Level 2. The outdoor sampling station with a branded canopy tent will be in the Grand Plaza location, #S10, from March 9th–12th.

As always, the majority of Loacker’s product catalog will be available at the booth. Sampling options will include core Loacker Quadratini and core Loacker Classic flavors, which are among the first to receive the Non-GMO Project verification status. Additional flavors, including Quadratini Vanilla and Chocolate in a 32gr (1.13-oz.) bag will also be available for sampling.

“We are eagerly anticipating Expo West,, says Jenny Fernandez, VP of marketing, Loacker USA. “As always, we look forward to associating with our esteemed colleagues and providing them with high-quality, Non-GMO Verified product offerings."



