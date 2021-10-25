Global confections brand Loacker has announced its Non-GMO Project verification status. This important step allows for even more brand transparency and is in harmony with the company’s ongoing commitment to using only the best possible ingredients, while avoiding artificial flavorings, added colors and preservatives. The core Loacker Quadratini and core Loacker Classic flavors are among the first to receive this verification.

All Loacker products are made with ingredients of certified origin. The brand’s Alpine milk is completely non-GMO and is processed at its Dolomites Milk production plant. Hazelnuts, a cornerstone of Loacker’s specialties, are 100 percent Italian and roasted directly in-house. The company also sources cocoa and vanilla from carefully selected sustainable farm partners.

“We are thrilled to announce our Non-GMO Project verification status,” says Jenny Fernandez, VP of marketing, Loacker USA. “Our consumers know the high quality of Loacker ingredients and we’re happy to provide them with non-gmo options, as per their request.”

More than 70 percent of Americans say they don’t want genetically modified organisms in their food, according to a recent Consumer Reports National Research Center survey. Loacker also recently conducted a survey in which Americans spoke on their want for indulgent, bite-sized, and healthier snacks. Among the categories (respondents could select multiple categories), 46% of participants mentioned wanting indulgent snacks, i.e. dark chocolate, crème biscuits, etc. Next, 42 percent of participants confirmed that bite-size treats were a favorite. When it comes to healthier snacks (i.e. no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, non-GMO, etc.), 31 percent of participants pursued, when possible.

Quadratini checks the boxes for all three of these top ranked snacking priorities and proves that Americans can still choose high quality ingredients and healthier snacks while enjoying an indulgent treat. The Non-GMO Project Verification of the Loacker Quadratini and Classic On-the-Go (45 grams) makes them the perfect, better-for-you snack option. This verification offers the highest transparency about GMOs, which are now present in more than 80 percent of conventional processed food.

To ensure the high quality and traceability of all ingredients, Loacker has invested in long-term partnerships that provide fair working and living conditions for farmers. These partnerships support cocoa and vanilla farmers along with their communities in remote villages in Madagascar, Ecuador, and the Ivory Coast.

The Non-GMO Project Product Verification Program is North America’s most rigorous third-party verification for non-GMO food and products. Third-party verification is the highest quality system when it comes to product labeling and certifications because it ensures products have been comprehensively evaluated by an independent party for compliance. Independent inspectors and accredited testing laboratories are also part of the Non-GMO Project Verification process, as are ongoing, annual renewal requirements for Non-GMO Project Verified products.

For more information on Loacker's sustainability efforts, click here. Additional details surrounding Non-GMO Project verification can be found here.