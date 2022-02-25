Ahead of National OREO Day (March 6, 2022) the data science team at Pattern tracked consumer demand (or the number of people shopping for a given item during a given period) on Amazon during every day of 2021 to determine which OREO flavor was America’s favorite.

They found that Original Flavor Oreos had 679% more demand than the next most demanded flavor: Lady Gaga OREOs. Original Flavor held 55% more demand than the rest of the field (including Golden OREOs, Mint OREOs, etc.) combined.

Additional findings from the study:

Red Velvet OREOs see a 44% increase in monthly demand, respectively, during February, likely thanks to Valentine’s Day.

Mint OREOssee their demand peak during March with a 21% increase over the monthly average—thank you, St. Patrick’s Day.

Fudge-Covered OREOs see a 75% jump in demand during December, likely boosted by holiday festivities.

To take a deeper dive into which OREO flavors see demand when (including charts), take a look at the full analysis here.