Cookie Pop and Candy Pop by SNAX-Sational Brands Group is celebrating its annual "SnackGiving" initiative for 2022 with its first-ever ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ to help raise brand awareness in support of official charity partner, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and their work with Children's Hospitals nationwide. The Popcorn challenge, featuring Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, officially kicks off in November ahead of Giving Tuesday, the annual day of giving, and continues all holiday season.

On November 15, The Popcorn Challenge officially went live across social media channels, debuting a TikTok video by music artist and TV/Film personality Lance Bass, to challenge his followers to participate in the initiative with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop to benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children’s Hospital Seacrest Studios Network.

Ahead of #GivingTuesday, SNAX-Sational Brands is launching its annual #SnackGiving campaign to raise funds for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), this year in the form of the "The Popcorn Challenge." Focused across social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, The Popcorn Challenge is aiming to engage users and consumers for an interactive giving initiative. On #GivingTuesday, November 29, Ryan Seacrest will release his own video in support of The Popcorn Challenge, as Cookie Pop and Candy Pop continue to challenge followers across social media to engage in the promotion through December 15, to raise funds and awareness for the Foundation.

A portion of the proceeds of all retail sales and e-commerce sales of all flavors will support the Ryan Seacrest Foundation during the holiday season, benefiting its Seacrest Studios within children’s hospitals across the U.S.. National retail partner It'Sugar, which features the entire Cookie Pop and Candy Pop flavor portfolio, will also be donating proceeds from the Special Edition Holiday Flavors to the Foundation through December 15

Aimed to inspire today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has built 11 state-of-the-art broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, in children’s hospitals across the U.S., with three more slated to open within the next calendar year.

The Challenge: through December 15, specifically, the brand is challenging participants to try and catch as much popcorn in their mouth as possible in 10 seconds. To win, the contestant must post a video attempting the challenge for a chance to win a free case of Candy Pop and Cookie Pop popcorn. The grand winner will receive $1,000 and be chosen at random, and 20 other recipients will win a year of popcorn delivery of their flavor choice from the portfolio of brands, plus a Who Has It Holiday VIP Gift Box.

The brand will be picking these 20 winners attempting the task with bonus points to those challenging their friends to take on the feat, for the case delivery. Even unsuccessful attempts will qualify. SNAX-Sational has also partnered with Who Has It? Unboxing company, as their official The Popcorn Challenge partner. Bobby Kennedy III will once again be producing the video content for this holiday initiative.

The two special seasonal flavors are inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts: Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies, and Hot Chocolate, with only 150 calories per serving.

“We are excited to team up with SNAX-Sational Brands for another year,'' shares Meredith Seacrest, executive director and COO for RSF. “Their support is helping us build multiple new Seacrest Studios in pediatric hospitals, while continuing to bring entertaining and uplifting experiences to patients in our existing 11 studios.”

“We are so thrilled to launch the Popcorn Challenge in support of the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Giving back is a continuous mission of SNAX-Sational Brands. We are honored to work with such an incredible nonprofit. We are so excited for this holiday season, kicking off with the Popcorn Challenge initiative," said Adam Cohen, chief marketing officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group.