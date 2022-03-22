Bell Flavors & Fragrances is pleased to announce the promotion of Deborah French Wright to the position of senior vice president and fragrance creative commercial general manager leading Bell's Fragrance division. Deborah will further develop and execute strategies to optimize customer experience by closely linking Bell’s creative and technology development resources with our customers’ brands and their consumers. In addition to sales, R&D/creation will continue to report to Deborah.

Deborah has extensive experience leading global fragrance creation, sales management, and technology development. Most recently, Deborah was Bell’s vice president of Fragrance R&D/Creative Center. She also held several leadership positions in the industry, including VP corporate creative center, co-director global functional creation, VP global accounts and VP global applied research. As part of her tenure in the fragrance Industry, Deborah has successfully led commercial, technical, and creative teams across a variety of product categories, consistently driving sales growth and innovation. She has demonstrated team-building, relationship management skills, and excellent cross-functional leadership. Deborah is a customer focused, performance-driven leader—passionate about people, fragrance, and the consumer.



