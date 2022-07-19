Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has announced a series of promotions and new hires within its Fragrance division.

“This leadership team will be integral to the design and delivery of our fragrance strategy to optimize the customer and consumer experience by closely linking Bell’s creative and technology resources with our customers’ brands,” said Deborah French Wright at Bell.

Roberto Olivi is the new vice president, fragrance sales for Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. In his new leadership role, Roberto is responsible for designing and delivering the commercial strategies that will lead the Fragrance sales team to achieve Bell’s revenue and market growth targets, aligned with overall Fragrance Division strategy.

Olivi has held senior executive and management positions with Flavor & Fragrance companies in the U.S. and globally. He brings extensive expertise in business development, client relationship building as well as strategic planning and execution. Olivi holds an MBA in Competitive and Organizational Strategy and Marketing, as well as a BA in Economics.

Marvel Fields has been promoted to take over the key role of perfumery director. Marvel will assume the leadership responsibilities to further develop and strengthen our creative and innovation strategies. She will also provide guidance to the Fragrance Perfumery and Botanical Labs, while continuing her responsibilities as a senior perfumer, as time permits. Reporting to Fields will be the Perfumery Team and the Botanical and Fragrance Lab Management.

Since joining Bell eight years ago, Fields has contributed immensely to the Fragrance Creative Center. Prior to joining Bell, Fields worked as a perfumer for several prominent Fragrance & Flavor companies and was a former president of the American Society of Perfumers, and chairman emeritus.

Rose Casanova Gugliotta expands her leadership as director of fragrance evaluation and applications. In this role, Gugliotta will assume the additional leadership responsibilities of managing both the Fragrance Application Labs and Evaluation.

Gugliotta commands 16 years of experience in the cosmetic industry, and twelve years in fragrance development and olfactive strategy for all types of beauty products. She specializes in building brand identity through fragrance. Immediately prior to Bell, Rose led a team of fragrance evaluators at a global Flavor & Fragrance company for hair care and body care clients. Rose earned a BS in Biochemistry from Hofstra University and a MS in Chemistry from Northwestern University.

Renee King joins the Marketing team as a new director of marketing focused on the fragrance and botanicals divisions. King will create and execute new concepts, business models, and channels to position Bell as an innovator and leader in the flavor and fragrances industries. She will help build the Bell brand in the marketplace, expand our marketing reach, enhance product development, and drive strategy around the fragrance and botanical divisions.

King comes to Bell with over 20 years of experience in the beauty and fragrance world focused on marketing, evaluation, strategy, branding and development with global fragrance houses and CPG companies. She earned her Master’s of Science degree in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing, cum laude, from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

This team of fragrance experts will be key to enhancing and executing Bell’s fragrance strategy and implementing innovative solutions to drive customer satisfaction.

