The Koenig Group has acquired Vulganis Oy, based in Nastola, Finland

Vulganus Oy has provided customized spiral processes for the bakery and food industry for over 40 years. Besides the main process solutions for proofing, cooling, and freezing, Vulganus also offers different types of conveying and swing cabinet systems. The Vulganis brand will continue to operate independently.

"We are pleased that VULGANUS is now part of the Koenig Group. The acquisition supports the implementation of our growth strategy, and we are convinced that by leveraging our mutual expertise, we will be able to further expand our product portfolio in the field of proofing, cooling, and freezing technology, and our solutions for the international markets," says the management of Koenig Maschinen GmbH.