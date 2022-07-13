Cascadia Managing Brands, a food and beverage brand management and consultancy firm, has partnered with Too Good Gourmet, the nation’s largest female-owned manufacturer of cookies.

Too Good Gourmet is a Northern California-based specialty cookie manufacturer. It produces 22,000 pounds of gourmet cookies per day for 74 of the 100 supermarket chains in the U.S. It is well-known for its Cake Batter Cookie, Chocolate Bottomed Cookies, Donut Shop Cookies, Tea Cookies, Super Chunk Cookies, as well as its better-for-you cookies that include Keto Cookies, Sugar-Free Cookies, Dairy Free/ Vegan Cookies, Protein Cookies, Super Food Cookies, Trail Mix Cookies, and more.

Although Cascadia Managing Brands generally works on beverages, partners Robert and Bill Sipper have a history of pioneering gourmet food items. It was successful in introducing brands including Dirty Potato Chips, Lindt, Droste Chocolate, Toblerone, Bonne Maman preserves, and more.

“It was early in our careers, and we did an excellent job with those brands. But we became famous for the work we have done with non-alcoholic beverages. We always wanted to bring our expertise to the salty snack and bakery categories, but we hadn’t found the right opportunity until Too Good Gourmet,” stated Cascadia Managing Brands President Robert Sipper.

While walking down an aisle at the NYC Fancy Food Show, Robert and Bill heard someone calling their name. It was an old friend, Ron Vogler, executive vice president at Too Good Gourmet. “We worked together many years ago when I was an executive at Clorox, and they were distributing Deer Park water for me,” stated Vogler. “I knew what they did for Deer Park; they helped make that brand a famous name. I know what they can do with Too Good Gourmet, and I am excited to be working with them again.”



