Company: DIOSNA

Website: www.diosna.com

Technology Snapshot: DIOSNA Dierks & Söhne GmbH has introduced an IoT solution. The term IoT (Internet of Things) describes the increasing, global networking of machines, technologies and user interfaces. This interface function optimizes process flows in manufacturing and makes maintenance plannable and controllable.

The system, with its condition and product quality monitoring through live data, is accessible anytime and anywhere and transforms existing manufacturing processes into the Industry 4.0 era.

Further advantages for manufacturers from the baking sector or food industry are the cross-machine recipe editor and the integrated account management for transparent process control.

The rapid analysis and optimization of the collected data enables every company to use even limited resources more efficiently and to make its own production more sustainable.

At DIOSNA, not only new customers benefit from this future-oriented technology. A retrofit for existing customers is also possible after consultation. The prerequisite is that the machines have a PLC control system.