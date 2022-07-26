Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.harryanddavid.com

Introduced: September 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.59

Product Snapshot: This fall, Harry & David will release a new line of gourmet popcorn: Harry & David POP!

Harry & David POP! features nine flavors with twists on savory classics and sweet new fusions, including:

Butter, Cheddar Cheese, and Salted Caramel (7-oz.)

Butter Toffee (7-oz.)

Cinnamon Caramel (7-oz.)

Cocoa Crunch (7-oz.)

Drizzled Chocolate Caramel (7-oz.)

Salted Caramel (7-oz.)

Sweet & Salty Kettle (7-oz.)

Cheddar Cheese (5-oz.)

White Cheddar Cheese (5-oz.)

Harry & David POP! comes packed with 12 bags in a display-ready case for easy merchandising execution. Pre-orders are currently being accepted for shipping to retailers and distributors in September.

Retailers interested in more information about stocking the popcorn can contact Ken Small (ken_small@designpac.com) or Jon McKillop (Jmckillop@harryanddavid.com).

“Innovation continues to fuel growth in the ready-to-eat popcorn category and this new high-quality assortment really delivers on the big, bold flavors consumers are craving,” says Ken Small, vice president, sales/GM for the Wholesale Food Group at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. “We previewed Harry & David POP! to our wholesale customers at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo and were excited by the overwhelmingly positive response. We look forward to disrupting the ready-to-eat popcorn category, working with top retailers across the country to bring this flavorful, gourmet snack to customers.”