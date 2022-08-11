Company: Dunkin'

Website: dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.25-$4.29

Product Snapshot: Just in time for autumn, Dunkin’ has rereleased its pumpkin bakery line-up of treats plus its Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast sandwich, and a twist on its Snackin' Bacon.

Starting August 17, its fall lineup is back, including Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, and its Pumpkin Muffin, topped with streusel and white icing. The Pumpkin Cake Donut retails for $1.29, and the Pumpkin MUNCHKINS retail for $1.25, $5.99, and $9.99, depending on portion size.

In addition, Maple Sugar Bacon is back, in two formats:

The Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is back, featuring maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg, and white cheddar cheese served atop a warm croissant. SRP: $4.29

Snackin’ Bacon is getting a fall twist this season at Dunkin’. Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon returns, featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon tossed in maple sugar seasoning and served in a sleeve designed for on-the-go snacking. SRP: $2.69.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing and culinary at Dunkin’.



















