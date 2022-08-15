Company: Flowers Foods

Website: tastykake.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.29

Product Snapshot: The Tastykake brand had introduced Mini Bundt Cakes to its portfolio, in two flavors: Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Strawberry Flavored. Both flavors are now available nationwide.

“We’re incredibly excited to share these Mini Bundt Cakes with our loving fans,” said Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager. “The unique mini size bundt is perfect for easy traveling and is ideal for little indulgences throughout the day.”

Tastykake Mini Bundt Cakes come in a pantry-ready box priced at $5.29 and contain five pouches of four mini bundts.

Consumers can find Tastykake Mini Bundt Cakes along with other Tastykake items, such as Kandy Kakes, Krimpets, and Juniors, as well as pecan swirls, doughnuts, and pies.

To learn more, visit tastykake.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

