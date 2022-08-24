Company: Yaskawa Motoman

Website: motoman.com

Equipment Snapshot: The versatile, extended reach GP8L robot offers extremely fast performance in a compact footprint, maximizing floorspace utilization for greater production efficiency. Ideal for logistics processes, this six-axis robot is well-suited for high-speed bin picking, induction, and packaging tasks. Applications for assembly, dispensing, material handling, and machine tending are also expertly supported.

The long reach, slim-body design provides a broad working envelope and the ability to delve deeply into tight workspaces, and a wide wrist motion range eliminates interference. This, combined with exceptionally fast axis speeds and acceleration capabilities, improves application flexibility for a wide variety of industrial tasks.

Highly reliable, the space-efficient GP8L allows for minimum installation space, greatly reducing interference with peripheral devices. This enables the six-axis robot to be placed in close proximity to workpieces and other robots to create flexible, high-density layouts. Mounting for peripheral equipment is provided in multiple locations for easy integration.

Installation is quick and efficient. A single cable connects the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. Cables and air lines are routed through the robot base to upper arm to increase cable life, enhance safety, and reduce teaching time. A cable installation tube facilitates fieldbus routing through the S-axis.

The GP8L features an IP54 body and offers an 8 kg payload capacity, 1,636 mm horizontal reach and 2,894 mm vertical reach. It can be floor-, wall-, tilt-, or ceiling-mounted. Brakes are included on all axes.

GP-series robots are controlled by the high-performance YRC1000 controller that is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380VAC to 480VAC. With a highly compact cabinet (598 W x 490 H x 427 D mm), the YRC1000 uses a lightweight standard teach pendant with intuitive programming. The Smart Pendant is available as an option.