Triangle Package Machinery Company will be showcasing the latest enhancements to its Delta VFFS bagger at this year's PACK EXPO International, including rotatable jaw and zipper tape capabilities.

The next generation Delta Series VFFS was built with food safety in mind and was developed using Triangle’s 99 years of packaging experience. With Delta, zipper packaging has never been simpler or more sanitary for protein, produce, and frozen food processors. The machine allows bulky foods to be easily packaged in bags that fully open while ensuring food safety.

Having the “mouth” of the package fully open across the entire width of the bag allows for easy access to the contents inside. Those contents can include bulky foods such as large chicken parts, fresh produce such as baby carrots, or even products such as sugar. The wide opening allows consumers the option of either pouring these products out of the bag, sticking their hand in to access the product or even inserting a scoop inside the bag (for products such as sugar and other powdery substances).

Quick-change jaws offer ultimate versatility and simplify the user experience. The latest enhancements to the platform include a rotatable jaw, allowing for the creation of 3-side seal packages, as well as the ability to utilize zipper tape. For processors or contract packagers that need to change package styles, quick-change sealing jaws and a rotatable jaw carriage allow conversion from 3-side bags back to pillow in under 10 minutes. An optional unique centerlining system allows for fast, color-coded adjustments, further making changeovers quick and easy.

“The Delta series was originally designed using our extensive application knowledge and 60 years in the VFFS business. These latest enhancements have been added to not only address our customer’s needs, but also consumer demand for full access to products inside the package,” says John Cooke, director of sales at Triangle. “It’s that desire to continually improve our products paired with our history of bagging experience that allows us to innovate and meet the needs of both our customers and theirs.”

As with all Triangle baggers, the Delta was designed with the sanitary needs of food processors in mind. With a solid round bar stock, sanitary welds and washdown-rated electronics, sanitation is made simple. Additional standard features include Smart IO technology, a pivoting control box for full machine access and a quick-change 16-sided forming tube. To further enhance the user experience, the Delta is designed, manufactured, serviced, and supported in the USA at the company’s Chicago, IL headquarters, where parts are available to order on-demand.

To see the machine in person, stop by Booth #S-1700 at PACK EXPO.