Café Valley is expanding its line of 16-ounce Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes with Tiramisu, Pumpkin Latte, and Salted Caramel flavor varieties that will be available in grocers nationwide beginning this month, with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of these new decadent cakes to our existing lineup and our team has spent a significant amount of time experimenting with new flavor combinations to ensure the product captures the flavor and taste consumers are craving," said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. "Our new Swirled Bundt Cakes are pleasing to the eye and the taste buds. As consumers slice into and try each new cake, they will experience our unique flavor swirl and one-of-a-kind taste created by premium ingredients.”

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley’s newest Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes include:

Tiramisu : A combination of rich, dreamy and light, the Tiramisu Swirl Bundt Cake features coffee espresso and mascarpone cream-rum-flavored batters with a coffee glaze. It’s topped with white and dark chocolate chips, and mocha accent icing.

: A combination of rich, dreamy and light, the Tiramisu Swirl Bundt Cake features coffee espresso and mascarpone cream-rum-flavored batters with a coffee glaze. It’s topped with white and dark chocolate chips, and mocha accent icing. Pumpkin Latte : Includes pumpkin spice espresso and milk latte batters with a toffee mocha glaze, and caramel accent icing.

: Includes pumpkin spice espresso and milk latte batters with a toffee mocha glaze, and caramel accent icing. Salted Caramel: The Salted Caramel Bundt Cake combines light and dark caramel batters topped with creamy dark caramel, white chocolate chips, caramel accent icing, and coarse sugar-salt dusting.

For more information on Café Valley products, visit cafevalley.com.