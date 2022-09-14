West Coast bakery SusieCakes has expanded its nationwide shipping menu to include its fan-favorite Southern Red Velvet Cake. Due to popular demand, SusieCakes’ Southern Red Velvet Cake will be joining its Vanilla Celebration Cake and classic Old-Fashioned 6-Layer Chocolate Cake, all made-to-order and shipped nationally overnight.
Susie's Famous Southern Red Velvet is a deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. The 6-inch 4-layered cake feeds 6-12 people. To order, visit SusieCakes' National Shipping Menu. The Southern Red Velvet Cake will retail for $89.00.
Built on the foundations of simplicity, tradition, and inspiration of Grandma Mildred and Madeline’s 3x5 recipe cards, SusieCakes continues to grow its community of cake-lovers, empowered women, and alike. Since its founding in 2006, SusieCakes has expanded to 26 bakeries across California and Texas and now offers nationwide shipping of its three most popular cakes.
