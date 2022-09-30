Mrs. T's Pierogies, the largest producer of frozen pierogies in the U.S., has released a limited-edition flavor, Mini Pumpkin Spice Pierogies. Offered in celebration of National Pierogy Day on October 8 and the company’s 70th anniversary, the seasonal pierogies will be available to 70 lucky winners via sweepstakes on Mrs. T's Instagram.

Beginning at 12 pm on September 28, consumers are invited to head to @mrstspierogies on Instagram to enter to win a box of the limited-edition Mini Pumpkin Spice Pierogies. To enter, fans must engage with the brand by following @mrstspierogies on Instagram, and liking and commenting on the sweepstakes post using the hashtags #NationalPierogyDay and #Sweepstakes.

Filled with whipped cream cheese and fall favorites like pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices, all wrapped in pasta, the Mini Pumpkin Spice pierogies will only be available via an Instagram sweepstakes and not sold in stores.

"Mrs. T's Pierogies created National Pierogy Day to honor all pierogies and the day our founder Ted Twardzik Sr., the son of the Mrs. T, made his very first pierogi sale to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA," says LeeAnn Smulligan, director of marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "Since pumpkin spice is a fall favorite, we thought there was no better way to celebrate the day than to share a version of the beloved flavor that will create as many smiles as our pierogies."

Mrs. T's Pierogies are pasta pockets stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese. They are available in 13 flavors, including Classic Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato, and other favorites in full and mini sizes, and can be found in the frozen food aisle.