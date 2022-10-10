In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, gimme Seaweed has announced a redesign and new snack flavors.

The news includes:

A fresh new look inspired by the pristine, natural environment where gimme’s seaweed is grown

inspired by the pristine, natural environment where gimme’s seaweed is grown Two new Roasted Seaweed Snack flavors - Chili Lime and Non-Dairy White Cheddar, available in 10g singles and 5g 6-pk multi-packs

- Chili Lime and Non-Dairy White Cheddar, available in 10g singles and 5g 6-pk multi-packs A new line of Grab & Go Roasted Seaweed Snacks in convenient slim packs (no plastic tray) that easily fit in bags, purses, or back pockets, available in 4g 5-pk multi-packs in top selling flavors Sea Salt, Teriyaki, and Sea Salt + Avocado Oil

In addition, gimme Seaweed is unveiling a fresh new look for the brand. This includes an updated packaging design that brings seaweed to the forefront and combines it with beautiful ingredient-cue photography for a more elevated look that feels fresh yet familiar.

“Our new design is an evolution of our current design,” says gimme’s CMO, Diego Norris. “While some of our brand colors and fonts have changed slightly to make it easier for the consumer to navigate the shelf-set, most of the elements have remained the same. The result is a slightly more contemporary look that pays homage to our origin and celebrates the history of our brand.









The company is also introducing two new flavors to its family of organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks: Chili Lime and a Non-Dairy White Cheddar. The brand chose these new top-trending flavors to deliver a taste experience that appeals to people of all ages. gimme is also the first seaweed brand to offer an organic, non-dairy White Cheddar flavor.









“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to share the magic of seaweed and stand out from the sea-of-sameness in the salty snack aisle,” says gimme’s Co-Founder and CEO Steve Broad. “These two new flavors are progressive steps in bringing the benefits of our nutrient-packed, sustainably-grown organic seaweed to everyday snacking.”





Non-Dairy White Cheddar and Chili Lime RSS will be available at Target (Chili Lime), Amazon, Stop & Shop, HEB, Natural Grocers, New Seasons, and other retailers. Suggested retail price is $2.19 (10g singles) and $6.59 (5g 6-pack).

Finally, in another demonstration of its commitment to sustainability, gimme is launching a new line of Grab & Go Roasted Seaweed Snacks without plastic trays. These slim packs include an easy-tear feature that makes it easy for consumers to open the packs and pull out the seaweed sheets.





“Our new line of Grab & Go delivers the same crispy Roasted Seaweed Snacks our consumers love, now conveniently wrapped in an eco-friendly slim pack that easily fits in lunchboxes, bags, or back pockets,” says Annie Chun, co-founder and chief creative officer.

Grab & Go Roasted Seaweed Snacks will be available in Kroger, Amazon, HEB, Natural Grocers, New Seasons, and other retailers. Suggested retail price is $4.99 for a box of 5 (4g-packs).

