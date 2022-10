The Good Crisp Co. has launched Creepy Crisps—its Original-flavored crisps, but with a Halloween theme. The crisps will retail for $3.49.

As with its Original flavor, its better-for-you ingredients included dried potatoes, tapioca starch, fruit and vegetable juice for color, sugar, white pepper powder, and palm oil (Vitamin E). An addition to this flavor is alkalized cocoa, to give the crisps its black color.