Nonni's has rereleased its holiday flavors: Gingerbread and Dark Chocolate Peppermint biscotti.

The Gingerbread Biscotti is filled with almonds and dipped in a gourmet icing. Each biscotti is 110 calories and comes in limited-edition holiday packaging.

The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Biscotti is packed with dark chocolate chunks, white icing, and peppermint candy bits, and its box is wrapped in the holiday packaging. Each biscotti is 90 calories.

Both biscotti flavors will retail for $3.99 per box.