Philadelphia cream cheese has announced the drop of the first-ever Philly Handbag: a fashionable designer handbag, made of cheesecake. The handbag is meant to open peoples’ eyes to the wonders of cheesecake, bringing creativity and inspiration to the 46 million slices of Philly cheesecake enjoyed each holiday season.

The Philly Handbag, inspired by the growing dupe culture and the viral “is it cake” trend, gives shoppers an opportunity to transform an en vogue fashion staple into a tasting experience—if they’re quick enough to add it to the cart.

Available exclusively on Amazon, shoppers can purchase the Philly Handbag cheesecake kit for $19.10, complete with step-by-step instructions and materials needed to be immersed in the experience of baking their own cheesecake creation. Complete with a plush “quilted leather” fondant, silver encrusted chain and decadent creamy interior, the Philly Handbag is the latest addition to the world’s most iconic bags, including its quintessential Philly PP clasp.

The Philly Handbag introduces the brand’s “Cheesecake is Everything” campaign, which celebrates new and familiar creative spins on America’s favorite holiday dessert. From holiday baking inspiration to creative recipes of popular gifts, “Cheesecake is Everything” is for cheesecake lovers.

“As a brand that has set the cream cheese standard for 150 years, we saw how much fans missed our beloved holiday dessert in the midst of last year’s cream cheese shortage,” said Keenan White, senior brand manager, Philadelphia cream cheese at the Kraft Heinz Company. “This season, we wanted to show up in a big way to share that cheesecake is back and it’s everything, while also igniting the endless possibilities that cheesecake presents. We’re encouraging everyone to bake their own creations and remember the rich experience and smooth creamy taste Philly provides, from the moment you open the first brick all the way to the last bite.”

Fans can visit CheesecakeisEverything.com for additional cheesecake inspiration, including a variety of recipes that can be made by anyone at home—such as Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Bars, Hot Cocoa Mini Cheesecakes, or Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown Butter Caramel Sauce. If fans are up for a challenge, they can also transform this season’s gifts into cheesecake, such as The Phillens Pro (a cheesecake camera), The Parfum de Philly (a cheesecake perfume bottle), or The Phillysonic 1872 4-in-1 (a cheesecake record player).