Mama Lupe’s has announced the launch of its new line of flavored tortillas, set to hit Walmart shelves across the U.S. later this month. The Flavor Pack sub-brand includes flavors such as chocolate, churro, ranch, BBQ, pumpkin spice, and buffalo spice.

“These new flavored tortillas are so versatile and so much fun,” says Juan Guardiola, president of Mama Lupe’s. “Consumers today want great flavor and great products at an approachable value, and these products deliver.”

Earlier this year, Mama Lupe’s launched one of the industry’s first Zero Net Carb flour tortillas and a Low Carb Whole Wheat flour tortilla. Today, Mama Lupe’s ranks as one of the fastest-growing brands in the tortilla category in the U.S.

“We are so excited that Walmart has launched this new Flavor Pack line in over 3,000 stores across the country,” adds Gary Brown, head of sales for the company. “Our flavored tortillas open the door for so much fun recipe experimentation. These tortillas taste great as a snack by themselves or when paired with different ingredients than we normally associate with tortillas.”

“The Chocolate Flavor Pack is my favorite; fold it in a cup, bake it, fill it with ice cream, top with chocolate sauce, and you’ve got the best dessert ever,” comments Guardiola. “The buffalo spice tortilla, together with your favorite protein and some hot sauce like Tabasco, makes an incredible fajita or quesadilla with some kick.”

Tortilla King is part of Flagship Food Group, a scaled, diversified food company with a focus on premium and Hispanic foods. Flagship’s other brands include La Tortilla Factory, 505 Southwestern, and Lilly B’s, among others.

“At Flagship, we have developed nearly 50 new innovative food items in the past year. The Mama Lupe’s Flavor Pack line is a highlight of these new products,” says Forrest Kragten, CEO of La Tortilla Factory, a sister company of Tortilla King.

“We just hope people give these flavored tortillas a try. They are different, but once you try them, you’ll be dreaming of the fun ways to use them in your everyday cooking,” says Brown. “Flavor Pack lets even the busiest or most timid cooks add a dash of creativity to their routine.”