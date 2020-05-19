ZENB debuts new seasonal Sweet Potato flavor

Company: ZENB

Website: zenb.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99 (box of 10)

Product Snapshot: ZENB, a plant-based snacking company known for its Veggie Sticks and Veggie Bites that use the whole vegetable—stem, seeds and peel included—in its snacking products, is a launching a new Veggie Stick flavor on May 18th: Sweet Potato.

The new and 6th flavor in the Veggie Stick line features sweet potato as its first ingredient, has spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and each bar is a good source of fiber. The Veggie Sticks are a new way to eat even more veggies in your everyday diet while trying seasonal flavors year-round! The snack is vegan, gluten-free, organic, non-GMO and is void of any artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors or preservatives. Available on ZENB.com for nationwide delivery on 5/18. If consumers choose to sign up for a subscription option, they get 10% off (so $26.99) and free shipping, as well.