Just Pure Foods has introduced Tomato Chips, a crunchy snack made with real tomatoes. The products are dehydrated, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, keto-friendly, and non-GMO, with 60 calories or less per serving. Rather than being baked or fried, they are dried at low temperatures in order to keep enzymes and nutrients intact. The products are offered on Amazon in an eight-pack for $19.99, and at retail in California at Ralphs and Bristol Farms.

“At Just Pure Foods we believe in creating melt-in-your-mouth healthy Tomato Chips made with vine-ripened tomatoes,” explains Dr. Scott Feldman, founder of Just Pure Foods. “Fresh and delicious, try our incredibly cheesy, spicy, and smoky flavors. Stay tuned for more guilt-free, delicious, and nutritious snacks.”

Just Pure Food’s strategic partner, Master’s Touch Brands, has been growing produce at Nase Farms in Vizcaino Baja, California, for more than 30 years. These healthy alternative snacks are made using sustainable farming practices by upcycling tomatoes that would have been plowed under because they are not the right size, or shape, or have ripened too early.

Tomatoes contain a range of nutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds. They are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant compound purported to have anti-cancer properties and rich in potassium, which can help reduce blood pressure and stroke risk while stimulating neural activity and boosting metabolism.

Three flavors currently are available:

Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips: a combination of jalapeno, onion, and chickpea, at 50 calories per serving

Cheesy Tomato Chips: a blend of garlic and cheesy flavors, with 50 calories per serving

Barbecue Tomato Chips: barbecue, pepper, garlic, and onion flavors, offering 60 calories per serving.

According to Just Pure Foods, a number of new items are in the works, including Healthy Salad Toppings, Basil/Spinach and Sour Cream/Onion Tomato Chips, Pineapple Chips, Bell Pepper Chips, Jicama Chips, and more.