Company: Confetti Snacks

Website: https://us.confettisnacks.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5/packet, $120 per 24-pack

Product Snapshot: Betty Lu, an entrepreneur from Singapore, has created Confetti Snacks, a new line of veggie chips.

While traveling the world, Lu was frustrated in her search for a healthy, great-tasting, but lightweight snack to fuel her backpacking adventures. She found the answer in “ugly vegetables”—the ones that are considered unsellable due to irregular shape, size, or other visual anomalies. Lu decided to upcycle these to create Confetti Snacks.

Confetti Snacks are minimally processed and never deep-fried, like other veggie chips and extruded “puff” style snacks. Because they are baked using a low heat method, the nutrients—and the colors of the carrots, radishes, purple sweet potatoes, and mushrooms in the mix—remain vibrant.

Confetti Snacks are infused with authentic spices and flavors inspired by Lu’s native Singapore and international travels. Veggie chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, Teriyaki BBQ, and Summer Truffle. Mushroom chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, and Black Truffle.