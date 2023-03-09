Pure Protein, a protein bar brand in the 1440 Foods’ sports and active nutrition portfolio, has launched a new line of savory snacks, Popped Crisps, in two flavors: Hickory Barbecue and Sour Cream & Onion. The new crisps include 12 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

Arriving just in time for National Potato Chip Day on March 14, Popped Crisps present the perfect “snack hack”—a portable, savory treat. To celebrate the launch and encourage healthier snacking, Pure Protein Popped Crisps are 20% off on Amazon throughout the month of March, sold in single-flavor 12-count packs and a two-flavor variety pack.

According to nutritionist Joe Stanzione, Ph.D., RD, CSSD, and manager, regulatory & nutrition scientific affairs at 1440 Foods, “Prioritizing protein is a helpful way to satisfy hunger cues, provide your body with essential nutrients, and support building muscle. One serving of Pure Protein Popped Crisps delivers approximately 16% of the average person’s daily protein requirements— about six times more than a single-serving bag of chips—making it a great way to curb your cravings and support an active lifestyle.”

“Americans love to snack, whether at home or on the go,” added Pure Protein Brand Director Alex Fishman. “Popped Crisps are gluten-free, never fried, and guaranteed to deliver the tangy flavor and satisfying crunch we all crave, without the empty calories and saturated fat found in a regular bag of chips.”

According to Grand View Research, rising urbanization and hectic lifestyles are impacting the eating habits of consumers who are progressively substituting more flexible, light, and convenient snacking options for main meals. New research from Future Market Insights projects the savory snacks market will increase from $274.9 billion in 2022 to $410.9 billion by 2032 as consumer demand for more experimental healthy snacking experiences grows.

Adds Fishman, “While sweeter snacks, shakes, and meal-replacement bars remain popular, we see an increasing demand for savory options in the active nutrition category. In fact, a recent consumer poll we conducted found that approximately half of consumers crave savory snacks over sweets. Pure Protein Popped Crisps are the first in a number of planned innovations we have in store for this growing category.”

Visit the Pure Protein Store on Amazon to purchase or learn more.