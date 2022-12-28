Coinciding with the traditional New Year consumer habit of focusing on health, pizza purveyor Mellow Mushroom is introducing a “Build Your Own Vegan Pizza” option to the Build Your Own Pizza section of its menu. The launch comes in support of Veganuary, which encourages people to follow a vegan diet for the first month of the year.

A plant-based diet can improve health and support environmental sustainability. Mellow Mushroom is supporting the nonprofit Veganuary by providing many options for vegan guests. These include vegan pies, vegan ingredients, a dedicated online vegan menu category, and (beginning in January 2023) a new dining room vegan menu.

With 19 ingredients in the new “build your own vegan pizza” section, diners can create a custom vegan pizza to fit their preferred tastes and dietary needs. They can select ingredients that include tempeh and Follow Your Heart dairy-free cheese.

“Mellow Mushroom is delighted to launch our ‘Build Your Own Vegan Pizza’ option just in time for Veganuary,” says Anne Mejia, vice president of brand development, Mellow Mushroom. “At Mellow Mushroom, we take pride in the inclusive nature of our menu offerings, and our ability to serve delicious pies, salads, and munchies that accommodate dietary needs and preferences while maintaining great quality.”

Other vegan menu options include:

Vegan Veg Out and Vegan Cheese Pizzas

Vegan Greek and Enlightened Spinach Salads

Vegan Pretzels made with Mellow Appalachian spring water dough and served with a choice of Mellow Red Sauce or classic yellow mustard

Vegan Avocado Hoagie

Vegan Tempeh Hoagie

"We all have the power to make the world a little kinder, greener, and healthier this new year. It’s great to see restaurants like Mellow Mushroom embracing this opportunity and providing planet-friendly vegan options that showcase how delicious, varied, and satisfying vegan food can be!" says Wendy Matthews, Veganuary’s U.S. director.

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2022 campaign, more than 629,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 1500 new vegan products and menu options were launched in key campaign countries.