Partake Foods, the gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-friendly company, announced today that it has officially become a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Denise Woodard, Partake Foods is Black-owned with 100% of the leadership team identifying as female and this recognition comes on the heels of also being certified in the “Now Great Place to Work” 2023 list as well as aligning with three new social impact partnerships for 2023 including Eat. Learn. Play, The Birthday Party Project, and #HashtagLunchbag.

The B Corp verification process administered by the nonprofit, B Lab, measures a company’s social and environmental performance. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities, and environment, and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

“Earning the B Corporation Certification is something that our company is very proud of as it reiterates our commitment to making good products for good—better for people and the planet, high-quality, gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-friendly,” said Denise Woodard, founder and CEO of Partake Foods. “With radical inclusivity at our core, we are committed to providing everyone the ability to partake and share in life’s joys—big and small.”

Already partnered in the past year with 75 nonprofit organizations who champion food insecurity, access to safer foods and creating opportunities for underserved communities, Partake continues these efforts in 2023 with the announcement of three new annual partnerships. Partake will be the official cookie partner of Eat. Learn. Play., the official cookie of the nationwide 2023 Birthday in a Bag program for The Birthday Party Project, and the Presenting Partner for the Atlanta Chapter of #HashtagLunchbag.

“The tremendous support from Partake will help us continue our mission of empowering humanity with the tools to create, spread and benefit from organized acts of love, “said Ajay Relan, founder and executive director of #HashstagLunchbag. “This partnership will allow us to expand our efforts to include a greater number of meals provided throughout 2023, and further develop our chapter in Atlanta, which is made up of an extremely active, kind, and inspirational community of humans.”

Partake Foods is committed to bettering its company, communities, and beyond. For more information, visit partakefoods.com.