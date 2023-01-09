Hometown Food Company, controlled by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P., has completed the acquisition of Birch Benders from Sovos Brands, Inc., a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Birch Benders Pancake & Waffle Mixes, Toaster Waffles, Pancake and Baking Cups, Baking Mixes and Frostings, Cookies, and Syrups offer an expansive portfolio of keto, paleo, and organic options that are sold at grocery and mass retailers, as well as through the ecommerce channel, nationally.

Hometown Food Company is home to baking brands including Pillsbury Baking, Funfetti, Hungry Jack, Arrowhead Mills, White Lily, Jim Dandy, Martha White, and De Wafelbakkers.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Birch Benders into Hometown Food Company," said Henk Hartong, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. "Birch Benders was a pioneer in the health and wellness space and natural baking channel and we are excited to further our commitment to the pancake and baking mix categories. This acquisition is complementary to our existing brand in the space, Arrowhead Mills, and reinforces our commitment to and industry position in the better-for-you category."

"The Birch Benders acquisition is a wonderful addition to Hometown Food Company's portfolio of brands and it increases our footprint in the better-for-you, breakfast and baking categories," said Tom Polke, president and CEO of Hometown Food Company. "We are truly delighted to have the opportunity to support Birch Benders in its next phase of growth."

Brynwood Partners' portfolio includes Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Carolina Beverage Group, Hometown Food Company, Buitoni Food Company, and Great Kitchens Food Company. Birch Benders increases the total Brynwood platform to more than $2.3 billion in annual sales.