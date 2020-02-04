Hometown Food Company appoints Tom Polke as president and chief executive officer

Hometown Food Company, a portfolio company of Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. and Brynwood Partners VII L.P., is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Polke as its new president and CEO. "We are delighted to announce the addition of Tom Polke to the Hometown Food team. Tom's extensive background managing complex businesses in the food category will immediately benefit the business," said Henk Hartong, Brynwood Partners' chairman and CEO. Polke will be based out of the company's Chicago, IL headquarters.

Polke comes to Hometown Food with over 16 years of senior leadership experience from Ferrara Candy Company, where he served as president since 2012 and most recently as the company's chief integration officer. Earlier in his career, he led the successful merger between Ferrara Pan and Farley's & Sathers to create Ferrara Candy Company with revenue, at the time of the transaction, of approximately $1 billion annually. Polke is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago.