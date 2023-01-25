In Good Hands, a new better-for-you snack company founded by California dairy farmers, announced the launch of its first product line, Nacho Cheese Protein Puffs and White Cheddar Protein Puffs, at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas this month.

In Good Hands Protein Puffs feature 12 grams of milk-protein, are gluten-free, and have only 1 gram of sugar and 130 calories per serving. The In Good Hands development team spent several years perfecting its process to create a high protein puff with an optimal crunchy texture and cheese flavor.

“Like 97% of consumers, our dairy farmers are snackers and always looking for better-for-you options to power them through their busy days. They also take pride in producing high quality milk so it’s important that this first product focused on delivering flavor while remaining true to the integrity of real milk and dairy ingredients,” said Stacy Heaton, director of communications for California Dairies Inc, parent company of In Good Hands. “Considering 51% of shoppers switched from traditional snacks to high-protein, lower sugar options in the last year, our Protein Puffs are just the right fit for how consumers snack today and the evolving wellness landscape."

Poised to tap into the better-for-you snack market, which is expected to reach $108 billion by 2027, In Good Hands Protein Puffs are an initial offering in a line of milk protein-based products made with Real California Milk and dairy ingredients from California dairy families using some of the most sustainable farming practices in the world.

“Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar Protein Puffs are snacks our farmers feel good about supporting and consumers can feel good about eating,” said Heaton. “As we like to say, you are In Good Hands.”

Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar Protein Puffs are available online at InGoodHandsFoods.com. Additional flavors will be available online in early 2023.

In Good Hands is part of California Dairies, Inc., the largest member-owned milk marketing, and processing cooperative in California, co-owned by more than 300 of the state’s dairy producers.